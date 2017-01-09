Alert levels raised as Bogoslof volcano spits another ash cloud to 35,000 feet

Two new eruptions at Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands overnight Sunday sent up an ash cloud that was spotted near the Pribilof Islands on Monday morning. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said in an update early Monday that the volcano, roughly 60 miles west of Unalaska, erupted over the course of about half an hour beginning around 10:30 p.m. Bogoslof has been periodically erupting since mid-December, but prevailing winds have carried ash above the Bering Sea rather than over land.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.