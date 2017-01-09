Alert levels raised as Bogoslof volcano spits another ash cloud to 35,000 feet
Two new eruptions at Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands overnight Sunday sent up an ash cloud that was spotted near the Pribilof Islands on Monday morning. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said in an update early Monday that the volcano, roughly 60 miles west of Unalaska, erupted over the course of about half an hour beginning around 10:30 p.m. Bogoslof has been periodically erupting since mid-December, but prevailing winds have carried ash above the Bering Sea rather than over land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC