Alert levels raised as Bogoslof volca...

Alert levels raised as Bogoslof volcano spits another ash cloud to 35,000 feet

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Two new eruptions at Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands overnight Sunday sent up an ash cloud that was spotted near the Pribilof Islands on Monday morning. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said in an update early Monday that the volcano, roughly 60 miles west of Unalaska, erupted over the course of about half an hour beginning around 10:30 p.m. Bogoslof has been periodically erupting since mid-December, but prevailing winds have carried ash above the Bering Sea rather than over land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Unalaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10) Aug '15 Al King 6
News NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Del 1
News Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Milton 1
kyle Eby (Nov '14) Nov '14 FreeEby 1
See all Unalaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Unalaska Forum Now

Unalaska Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Unalaska Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Unalaska, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC