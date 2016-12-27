Undercover operation leads to meth arrests in Unalaska
A press release from the Unalaska Department of Public Safety reported that for three months, UPD used confidential informants and undercover officers to identify local distribution networks. Six people were charged on Friday including Sean Driscoll, 39; Geoffrey Edwards, 41; Ioane Fassavalu, 28; Nicholas Hough, 31; Christopher Oria, 28; and Henry Zablan, 37. Charges against the eight defendants include possession of a controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance and illegal possession of firearms.
