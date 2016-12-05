Man medivaced after ammonia leak, current health status unknown
A man was medevaced from Unalaska on Saturday after suffering serious injuries from an ammonia leak at the Kloosterboer cold storage facility. After he was "extricated and decontaminated," the man was flown to Anchorage for emergency treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC