Exito sinking victim search called off
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two people who went missing Tuesday after their ship sank north of Unalaska. Coast Guard officials made the announcement Thursday after a cutter, a helicopter crew, and several volunteer vessels spent more than 40 hours looking for the crew members of the sunken boat Exito.
