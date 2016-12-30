Alert again raised for Aleutians volcano after new eruption

An eruption of Bogoslof volcano, seen Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley, shows ash emission, lightning, and the ejection of incandescent lava and fragmental material. Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands began another eruption late Thursday, causing an ash cloud that has once more prompted higher alert levels as a string of eruptions that started last week continued.

