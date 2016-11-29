Workshop to discuss threats of ocean acidification on Alaska waters
The world's oceans are becoming more acidic and, like climate change, it's happening at a faster rate in the far north waters of Alaska. A workshop to be held Wednesday in Anchorage aims to bring together scientists and stakeholders to better understand the threat ocean acidification poses to the state.
