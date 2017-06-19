Tyrone man charged with assaulting mo...

Tyrone man charged with assaulting mother to face trial

Saturday Jun 17

Thomas M. Hoover, 55, of 735 W. 15th St., appeared Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller and waived counts of robbery and simple assault on to Blair County Court. Hoover is accused of taking his mother's cellphone, hitting her arm with a hammer and ripping her pocket while looking for his medication, according to charges filed by Tyrone police.

