Volunteers gearing up for Tyrone cleanup day
The event to be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 29 is part of the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania. Since the inception of this event in 2004, more than 1,989,450 volunteers have picked up 91,869,507 pounds of litter and waste; 170,619 miles of roads, waterways, shorelines and trails have been cleaned; and more than 164,836 trees, bulbs, and flowers have been planted in the state.
