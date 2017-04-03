Police: Man assaulted wife before try...

Police: Man assaulted wife before trying to hang himself

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Altoona Mirror

A Tyrone man is in Blair County Prison facing felony charges after police say he assaulted his wife and then tried to hang himself. Michael B. Berry, 24, of 1558 Pennsylvania Ave. was arraigned Thursday afternoon on felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges, along with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and simple assault, stemming from an incident Sunday at his home during which Tyrone police allege Berry strangled the woman during an argument.

