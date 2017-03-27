Joshua House moving to armory
However, last spring, officials agreed to purchase a castle-like Pennsylvania National Guard Armory at 926 Logan Ave for $200,000. When the armory was first purchased, there were no concrete plans to keep or sell the firehouse building, Kilmartin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyrone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonnie Pasquino
|Mar 3
|Fremont Avery
|3
|A Chat Area just for Altoona (Aug '06)
|Feb 28
|dwhite1250
|230
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
|Heather Snyder (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|8
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Police: Woman arrested after flashing breasts a... (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|bam bam
|4
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tyrone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC