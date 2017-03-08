Police reports
Carlos Walk, 37, 533 W. 20th St., Tyrone, was charged Friday with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at his residence. Joshua D. Anspach, 33, 303 E. Sixth Ave., was charged Friday with simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, driving without a license and driving while under suspension at his residence.
