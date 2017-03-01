Police: Man in possession of cocaine, stolen firearm
Devin M. Miller, 25, of 632 W. 15th St., who is in Blair County Prison on a bench warrant, faces a felony gun charge along with felony and misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a search of his bedroom Monday, according to charges filed by Tyrone police. Police, along with Blair County Sheriff's deputies, showed up at Miller's home Monday with the bench warrant.
