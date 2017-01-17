Cops: 10-year-old endangered by not getting transplant meds

A central Pennsylvania woman who allegedly failed to give her 10-year-old daughter daily anti-rejection drugs after a kidney transplant has been charged with felony child endangerment. The Altoona Mirror reports the daughter of 33-year-old Nicole Kissell, of Tyrone, developed life-threatening complications in December 2015, and was released from the hospital with 28 percent kidney function in February.

