Bill seeking to eliminate property tax

Bill seeking to eliminate property tax

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Altoona Mirror

The proposal means districts would stop collecting property taxes on June 30, 2017, states a January Senate co-sponsorship memo of the Property Tax Independence Act. The legislation would eliminate school property taxes and shift to an increased personal income tax and an increased and expanded sales and use tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyrone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonnie Pasquino Jan 29 Bonneville 2
altoona (Apr '06) Sep '16 Anonymous freedom 28
Heather Snyder (Apr '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 8
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
News Police: Woman arrested after flashing breasts a... (Jul '14) Aug '16 bam bam 4
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
Clint Enforcer willson (Aug '16) Aug '16 okdokay 2
See all Tyrone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyrone Forum Now

Tyrone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyrone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
 

Tyrone, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC