Bill seeking to eliminate property tax
The proposal means districts would stop collecting property taxes on June 30, 2017, states a January Senate co-sponsorship memo of the Property Tax Independence Act. The legislation would eliminate school property taxes and shift to an increased personal income tax and an increased and expanded sales and use tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Tyrone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonnie Pasquino
|Jan 29
|Bonneville
|2
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
|Heather Snyder (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|8
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Police: Woman arrested after flashing breasts a... (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|bam bam
|4
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Clint Enforcer willson (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|okdokay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyrone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC