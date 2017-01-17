Traffic Stop Results in Forgery, DUI Charges
A Tyrone man was arrested for felony forgery and other charges after allegedly providing false identification to State College Police during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., a State College Police officer observed a white SUV turn left from University Drive onto South Atherton Street and proceed to travel south in the northbound lanes.
