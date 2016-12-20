Shippensburg University president Jody Harpster to retire in January

In an email to Shippensburg University alumni Tuesday, university President George "Jody" Harpster announced he will retire, effective Jan. 20, 2017. Mr. Harpster has been a longtime employee at Shippensburg University and twice acted as interim president at the university before he was officially chosen for the job in January 2015 and inaugurated in October 2015.

