Shippensburg University president Jody Harpster to retire in January

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Post-gazette.com

In an email to Shippensburg University alumni Tuesday, university President George "Jody" Harpster announced he will retire, effective Jan. 20, 2017. Mr. Harpster has been a longtime employee at Shippensburg University and twice acted as interim president at the university before he was officially chosen for the job in January 2015 and inaugurated in October 2015.

