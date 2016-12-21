Police: Man stole beef snacks, grabbed woman's buttocks

A Tyrone man is in jail after police say he grabbed a woman's buttocks and stole beef snacks while at a local store. According to charges filed by Tyrone police, an officer responded to the store about 7:15 p.m. after a woman reported a man approached her as she waited in line to pay for her merchandise, said, David P. McNelis, 47, of 406 W. 16th St. was still in the store when a Tyrone officer arrived, and he was pointed out by a clerk who had witnessed the alleged incident.

