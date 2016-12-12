GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Friday or Saturday at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Dillion Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged a township stop sign and post; damage is estimated at $100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Tyrone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bonnie Pasquino
|Nov '16
|Boytoy
|1
|altoona (Apr '06)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous freedom
|28
|Heather Snyder (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|8
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Police: Woman arrested after flashing breasts a... (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|bam bam
|4
|United in grief
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Clint Enforcer willson
|Aug '16
|okdokay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyrone Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC