Tylera s Knollwood neighborhood hosts annual Independence Day parade
Elissa Douglas, 4, offers her mother a chair during a Fourth of July parade in the Knollwood neighborhood in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Around 50 children and adults paraded behind two firetrucks as the vehicles made a loop around the neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Cary Nix running for re-election
|10 hr
|NoTo CaryNix
|1
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jul 2
|Fatcat
|37
|Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08)
|Jul 1
|Sherri Cox
|27
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Jun 29
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Jun 28
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC