Tyler PD searching for a suspect afte...

Tyler PD searching for a suspect after gas station robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

On July 1, 2017 at around 3 AM the Exxon gas station located at 432 N. North East Loop 323 in Tyler was robbed. Sometime after the robbery Tyler Police were called to investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun Fatcat 37
Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08) Jul 1 Sherri Cox 27
Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16) Jun 29 Sosthenes 26
Council woman hampton Jun 28 The truth 1
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 28 fookie 17
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... Jun 27 SayNOto CaryNix 1
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Jun 25 cuz i can 16
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC