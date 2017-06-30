Tyler PD searching for a suspect after gas station robbery
On July 1, 2017 at around 3 AM the Exxon gas station located at 432 N. North East Loop 323 in Tyler was robbed. Sometime after the robbery Tyler Police were called to investigate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Fatcat
|37
|Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08)
|Jul 1
|Sherri Cox
|27
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Jun 29
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Jun 28
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC