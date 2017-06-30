Two men including a former Tyler chiropractor indicted on federal drug trafficking charges
Stacy Godsey, 44, and Joseph Shay Burton, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import anabolic steroids before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. Godsey and Burton purchased anabolic steroids through the Internet from suppliers located in China, according to information presented in court.
