Trespassing call in Henderson County ...

Trespassing call in Henderson County leads to drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two Henderson County men spend the Fourth of July in jail after a trespassing call ended with their arrest for the possession of illegal drugs. Stephen Grant Ivie, 25 of Frankston and an accomplice from Tyler were reported as trespassers on a property on Thousand Pines Circle near Berryville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun Fatcat 37
Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08) Jul 1 Sherri Cox 27
Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16) Jun 29 Sosthenes 26
Council woman hampton Jun 28 The truth 1
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) Jun 28 fookie 17
Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J... Jun 27 SayNOto CaryNix 1
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Jun 25 cuz i can 16
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC