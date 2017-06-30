TJC students participate in summer re...

TJC students participate in summer research academy

Anna Armstrong, a May graduate of Tyler Junior College and a biology major, is one of several students selected to participate in a summer research academy. A Whitehouse native, Armstrong is spending the summer conducting biological research at Imperial College in London, England.

