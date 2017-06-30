Selfless: Pat Self strives to strengthen the community one prayer at a time
Pat Self prays with Charlie Jones during Sonrise Prayer Breakfast at Sweet Sue's in Tyler Thursday June 29, 2017. The nondenominational service is held each Thursday at the restaurant at 7 a.m. Pat Self talks with Dave Overland during Sonrise Prayer Breakfast at Sweet Sue's in Tyler Thursday June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Cary Nix running for re-election
|19 hr
|NoTo CaryNix
|1
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jul 2
|Fatcat
|37
|Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08)
|Jul 1
|Sherri Cox
|27
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Jun 29
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Jun 28
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC