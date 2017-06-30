Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Sammie

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Sammie

Sammie is a 2 year old large breed dog that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 52 pounds but wants to be a lap dog.

