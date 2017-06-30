Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Sammie
Sammie is a 2 year old large breed dog that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She weighs 52 pounds but wants to be a lap dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Wed
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Uaslut
|281
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC