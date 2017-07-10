Panola County aggravated robbery suspect arrested in Tyler
A Beckville man was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Marshal's service received information that Austin Taylor Metcalf, 21, a suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Panola County, was staying with his girlfriend in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|1 hr
|Pro Star Productions
|283
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|binow
|18
|Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08)
|Jul 6
|ur a fool
|28
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jul 6
|ur a fool
|38
|Commissioner Cary Nix running for re-election
|Jul 6
|ur a fool
|2
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Jun 29
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Jun 28
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC