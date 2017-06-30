Honda Civic Type R Buyer Says Dealer Is Holding Her Car Because They Didn't Mark Up Its Price
A Texas woman says she got an unwanted surprise after putting a deposit down for a new Honda Civic Type R, as the dealership allegedly regrets that they charged her no markup on the hot new car. Now she says the dealership wants to use it as a demo car for three months before she can take delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Fatcat
|37
|Dish Satellite Sucks (Jul '08)
|Sat
|Sherri Cox
|27
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Jun 29
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Jun 28
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC