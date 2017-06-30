ETMC Tyler among nationa s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients
East Texas Medical Center Tyler has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2017. ETMC is one of only 105 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
