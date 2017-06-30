Artist shares her vision for new downtown Tyler mural a Eyes of Tylera
Tyler-based artist Dace Lucia Kidd will unveil her new mural in downtown Tyler on Saturday, July 8, as part of the Hit the Bricks celebration. The 11-foot by 50-foot mural, 'Eyes of Tyler,' is located on South Broadway Avenue at Elm Street.
