AARP driver safety course scheduled July 12 in Tyler
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 12 at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road in Tyler. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.
