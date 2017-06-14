VIDEO: Welding supply company in Tyler explodes several times
The initial call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Smith County officials are controlling the scene, but they requested the help of the Tyler Fire Marshal's office. Many explosions have taken place at the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC