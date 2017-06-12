Tyler youth practice tennis skills at city camp
Abi Cornelio, 9, takes swings during practice during Tyler's Parks and Recreation summer program Wednesday morning on June 14, 2017. Coach Ronnie Blake goes in for a high five for the kids during Tyler's Parks and Recreation summer program Wednesday morning on June 14, 2017.
