Tyler welding business explodes, employees escape to safety
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271 at Tyler Welder Supply. Hwy 271 is blocked at this time just north of Tyler in the area, which is the 3500 block of 271.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 8
|Goldilocks
|1
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Jun 5
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May '17
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC