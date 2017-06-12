Tyler Welders Supply explosion displaces family; official cleanup to start Friday

Mario Serrano,14, poses for a portrait next to the trailer he lived in with his family that burned down due to a fire at nearby Tyler Welders Supply in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Mario was home alone playing a video game with one of his friends when one of multiple explosions at Tyler Welders Supply sent a chemical tank flying, which landed on the trailer, making it catch fire and burn down within a matter of minutes.

