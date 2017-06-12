Tyler Welders Supply explosion displa...

Tyler Welders Supply explosion displaces family; official cleanup to start Friday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mario Serrano,14, poses for a portrait next to the trailer he lived in with his family that burned down due to a fire at nearby Tyler Welders Supply in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Mario was home alone playing a video game with one of his friends when one of multiple explosions at Tyler Welders Supply sent a chemical tank flying, which landed on the trailer, making it catch fire and burn down within a matter of minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) 5 min jill123 279
Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12) 7 hr Amber 15
veterans 16 hr Gerard 2
Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980 Jun 8 Goldilocks 1
Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09) Jun 5 smith county justice 125
Mark Scirto Jun 5 Ranger 1
Ashley Ray May 16 Olivia 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC