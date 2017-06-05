Tyler trumpeter selected for national...

Tyler trumpeter selected for national marching tour

17 hrs ago

An East Texas musician has made it to what is known as the major league of marching music. UT-Tyler senior Kyle Bennett was selected by Drum Corps International to tour across the nation for more than two months.

