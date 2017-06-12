Tyler residents remember victims of Pulse Orlando, reflect on issues facing LGBTQ community
Jennyfer Keohane, center, listens during a memorial honoring victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, June 12, 2017. Monday marked the one year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
