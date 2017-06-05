Tyler police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery
Around 10 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery reported at the Food Fast in the 1500 block of South Vine Avenue, according to authorities. The store clerk told officers that a man wearing a black mask on his face walked into the store with a gun.
