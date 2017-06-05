Tyler police looking for suspects who...

Tyler police looking for suspects who robbed convenience store at gunpoint, fled with cash drawer

7 hrs ago

Police responded to the the Food Fast convenience store, 1516 S. Vine, at 10:06 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. The store clerk told officers that she observed a thin black man who was approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black mask on his face walk into the store with a gun.

