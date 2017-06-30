Tyler Police: Independence Day Advisory
The Tyler Police Department requests that drivers be aware of route changes for the 4th of July celebration at Lindsey Park on Spur 364. All traffic attending the Fireworks show at Lindsey Park will be required to enter into the main entrance off of Spur 364.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gospel Broadcasting Network (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Sosthenes
|26
|Council woman hampton
|Wed
|The truth
|1
|Looking to meet the bi or bi-curious women of T... (Dec '12)
|Jun 28
|fookie
|17
|Re-elect Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix? J...
|Jun 27
|SayNOto CaryNix
|1
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|16
|Owner of Cloud Nine Beauty Salon in 1980
|Jun 25
|cuz i can
|2
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jun 24
|Uaslut
|281
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC