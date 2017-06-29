Tyler Police asking for help identifying credit card fraud suspects
The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a credit card fraud case. David Paul Dupre, 26, and Gloria E. Martinez, 29, of Dallas, and two other unidentified suspects have been in Tyler and towns in the surrounding area committing these offenses.
