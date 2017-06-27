Tyler police arrest suspect in restaurant burglary
On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 5:00 a.m. Tyler Police received an alarm at the Lindo Mexico Restaurant located at 2410 E. Gentry Parkway. Officers determined that the business had been burglarized but the suspect had fled before their arrival.
