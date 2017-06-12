Tyler municipal court offers new citation solution program
According to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler, from June 12 through July 12, the municipal court will offer a "Citation Solution Program." According to the program, anyone with unresolved municipal court cases and no current payment arrangement with the court, regardless of year of the outstanding case, total amount owed, or warrant status, may voluntarily appear and pay $50 as a down payment and enter into a written payment plan of $100 per month.
