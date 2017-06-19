Tyler mom's cancer story goes viral after daughter posts pics of her punching the cancer bell
A Tyler resident and mother of two has some newfound fame after a Twitter post went viral showing her punching the cancer bell instead of ringing it after her last chemotherapy treatment. BuzzFeed and Yahoo both wrote stories about Wendy Freden, 45, who was given purple and white boxing gloves as a gift from Younique, a beauty product company she works for.
