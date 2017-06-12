Tyler man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
According to Smith County judicial records, Terry Lee, 24, of Tyler, was indicted June 8 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County. In May, Lee was arrested by law enforcement officers with the United States Marshal Service on a warrant.
