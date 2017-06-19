Tyler man indicted on charges of inde...

Tyler man indicted on charges of indecency with a child

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ruben Candelario was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on May 15 related to accusations of abuse that is believed to have begun in August 2015, according to information from the Smith County Sheriff's Office. According to a Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, the victims were relatives of Candelario, all younger than the age of 18 at the time of the incidents, and the alleged abuse was reported to law enforcement on March 23. Smith County detectives reported that a minor relative accused Candelario of grabbing his hand and placing it on Candelario's genitalia, forcing the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

Tyler, TX

