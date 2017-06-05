Tyler man identified in fatal accident at Target Distribution Center
Justin Landreau, 31, of Tyler was killed in the workplace accident at Target Distribution Center, Lindale Police Criminal Investigation Division Sergeant Mike Lazarine said. "There was a fatality, and I can tell you it was a freak accident involving a lift.
