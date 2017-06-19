Tyler man charged with intoxication m...

Tyler man charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for fatal Lindale wreck

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Michael Fielder, 46, of Tyler was traveling south in the inside lane and Gabriel Alejandro Flores-Cocolan, 19, of Tyler was traveling north in the inside lane, according to a Texas Department of Transportation peace officers crash report. A witness to the crash reported that Fielder's Chevrolet Silverado went across the median into oncoming traffic and struck Flores-Cocolan's Ford F-150 head-on, according to the crash report.

