Tyler Isd Staar results show big improvement at once struggling...
As STAAR results for all grades came in this week, Tyler ISD saw significant gains at its elementary schools, but many setbacks among older students. Dr. Christy Hanson, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the results are indicative of the success they're seeing as the district has focused on early reading skills.
