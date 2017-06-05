Tyler ISD confirms Kurt Traylor as he...

Tyler ISD confirms Kurt Traylor as head coach at Robert E. Lee

9 hrs ago

"Couldn't be more proud for @KurtTraylor for being named Head Coach at Tyler Lee," Jeff Traylor wrote. "Most loyal hard working dude ever!" Couldn't be more proud for @KurtTraylor for being named Head Coach at Tyler Lee.

