Tyler Fire Department raises record amount during Fill-the-Boot campaign

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler firefighters raised a record amount of money during their annual Fill-the-Boot campaign,from April 24 through April 30. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association have been partners in the fundraiser for more than 50 years. Tyler Fire Chief Davide Coble said he would like to give a big thank you to the citizens of Tyler for taking the time to drop your cash and coins into a boot.

