Tyler Fire Department raises record amount during Fill-the-Boot campaign
Tyler firefighters raised a record amount of money during their annual Fill-the-Boot campaign,from April 24 through April 30. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association have been partners in the fundraiser for more than 50 years. Tyler Fire Chief Davide Coble said he would like to give a big thank you to the citizens of Tyler for taking the time to drop your cash and coins into a boot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Read "Smith County Justice" for Free (Sep '09)
|Mon
|smith county justice
|125
|Mark Scirto
|Jun 5
|Ranger
|1
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC